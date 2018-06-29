Culture Share

The Louvre effect | Music | Showcase

As famous as Paris itself, the Louvre has been the apple of the French capital's eye ever since it was built in the late 12th century. Originally constructed as a fortress, it later served as a royal palace after its reconstruction four hundred years later. And now, it houses one of the largest art collections in the world, and is visited by more people than any other museum on the planet. But none more famous than Beyonce and Jay Z after the pop star duo chose the Louvre as their main location for their latest music video using The Mona Lisa and Winged Victory of Samothrace paintings as their main backdrops. The video was filmed to launch the title track for the album 'Everything is Love' and less than a week after its release, it has more than 40 million views on Youtube. To talk about Louvre Museum, Mona Lisa and the meaning of the music video, Showcase is joined by Emeritus Research Professor in the History of Art at Oxford University Martin Kemp, who has published extensively on Leonardo da Vinci.