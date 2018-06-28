POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Are activists impeding Israeli security efforts or making them accountable?
17:41
World
Are activists impeding Israeli security efforts or making them accountable?
Legislation being debated in the Israeli parliament could make filming the country’s army a crime; punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Human rights groups say if the bill becomes law, it will eliminate one of the few ways to hold soldiers accountable. Guests: Peter Lerner Former Israeli Army spokesman Ambassador Danny Ayalon Former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sophie Anmuth Middle East representative of Reporters without Borders Matan Peleg CEO of Im Tirtzu
June 28, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?