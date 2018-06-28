What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Are activists impeding Israeli security efforts or making them accountable?

Legislation being debated in the Israeli parliament could make filming the country’s army a crime; punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Human rights groups say if the bill becomes law, it will eliminate one of the few ways to hold soldiers accountable. Guests: Peter Lerner Former Israeli Army spokesman Ambassador Danny Ayalon Former Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sophie Anmuth Middle East representative of Reporters without Borders Matan Peleg CEO of Im Tirtzu