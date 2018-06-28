What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

India's direct rule in Kashmir | Jail for filming Israeli soldiers? | Pakistani Taliban's new leader

The United Nations has called for an investigation into human rights abuses by India and Pakistan in Kashmir. Days after the report, India imposed direct rule over parts of the region. Also, in Israel filming soldiers could land you in prison for 10 years. And the Pakistani Taliban appoints a new leader. Are they now more dangerous under Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud?