World Share

NewsFeed: South Korea help Mexico qualify in the World Cup

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On June 27, 2018: - Mexico in the World Cup: South Koreans are now Mexicans after helping them qualify - After Justice for Noura campaign’s success, we ask if hashtag activism is gaining strength - Banksy is back, this time in Paris - Watch this K-9 taking part in a lip sync battle with his partner #Newsfeed #WorldCup #football