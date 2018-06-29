POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mexico Decides: Economy and trade pivotal in upcoming election
Mexico Decides: Economy and trade pivotal in upcoming election
On Sunday Mexico will elect a new president and congress. It's considered one of the most significant elections in the region this year. The economy and domestic security are topics of debate. And a change in leadership could mean dramatic social change for Mexico. But it isn't just Latin America that is taking an interest. For the United States, whose trade and border security are directly tied to its southern neighbour, these elections could have far-reaching implications. As Ediz Tiyansan reports from Mexico City.
