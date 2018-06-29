World Share

US-North Korea Relations: Calls to address N Korea`s human rights record

With the Trump administration focused on denuclearising North Korea, there are concerns Kim Jong-un's human rights record has been largely overlooked by the White House. At the recent Singapore summit, Donald Trump said the issue had come up, but no details were made public. Kevin McAleese spoke to a North Korean defector about her experiences under the Kim regime and why she believes the US president must do more to address ongoing abuses.