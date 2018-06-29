POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What's behind the failure of Iran's economy?
17:31
World
What's behind the failure of Iran's economy?
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani promised several things when he came to power - but two that stood out were nuclear talks, and fixing the country's sanction-ridden economy. But now mass-protests have erupted against the country's dire economic situation. Guests: Sadegh Zibakalam Professor of Iranian Studies at the University of Tehran Abbas Milani Director of the Iranian Studies Programme at Stanford University. Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University
June 29, 2018
