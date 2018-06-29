POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
51:58
World
Hungary passes anti-immigration laws | Protesting Iran’s Economy | Iraq's unlikely coalition
Helping refugees in Hungary just became a crime after the country passes anti-immigration laws. Is the new legislation xenophobic? Also, protests erupt in Iran as the economy crumbles. Could it force President Rouhani out of power? And we speak to Iraq's former national security adviser Mowaffak al Rubaie and ask what he makes of the country's unlikely new coalition.
June 29, 2018
