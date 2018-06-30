POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Refugee Crisis: Angela Merkel under pressure to curb migration
Refugee Crisis: Angela Merkel under pressure to curb migration
It was German Chancellor Angela Merkel who had the most at stake at the summit. For years she's been the most powerful woman in Europe but now she's facing the most serious threat to her 12 and a half year reign. Her junior coalition partner has demanded a Europe-wide deal to reduce migration. And while she managed to broker a deal, will it be enough to keep her in power? Sarah Morice reports.
June 30, 2018
