China is looking to become the AI world leader by 2025 | Money Talks
Some of China's high tech goods will be in line for US tariffs under the new measures annouced on Friday. China is investing heavily in its tech industry. It plans to become a world leader in artificial intelligence by 2025 - challenging the dominance of the United States. And as Samantha Vadas reports from Beijing, Artificial Intelligence is already becoming part of everyday life for many Chinese.
July 2, 2018
