POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US tariffs hit Chinese goods worth $50B | Money Talks
11:46
BizTech
US tariffs hit Chinese goods worth $50B | Money Talks
It is the latest and possibly the most significant move so far in President Trump's clampdown on what he says is unfair trade. The US has confirmed it is slapping 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports. Within minutes of the announcement, China promised to retaliate, setting the stage for a trade war between the two biggest economies in the world. Auskar Surbakti has more on the China-US trade dispute.The US trade fight is not just with China of course. The White House has already targeted Canada, Mexico, Japan and the European Union with aluminium and steel tariffs. And on Thursday, all 28 EU members agreed to hit back with import taxes on a list of American products. Kevin Ozebek reports from Brussels, and Maurizio Zanardi, Professor of International Economics at Lancaster University along with TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas join us for a discussion on the implications of this.
July 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?