POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Malaysia’s new PM Mahathir says Najib 'totally responsible' for 1MDB | Money Talks
08:31
BizTech
Malaysia’s new PM Mahathir says Najib 'totally responsible' for 1MDB | Money Talks
Malaysia's recently elected prime minister, Mahathir Mohamad, says authorities are building what he's described as an "almost perfect case" against his predecessor, Najib Razak, over the 1MDB corruption scandal. More than $4.5 billion are said to have gone missing from the state investment fund. Many Malaysians are hoping the new government brings those responsible to justice, and does so quickly. Auskar Surbakti reports. We also caught up with Anwar Ibrahim here in Istanbul. Anwar played a central role in Mahathir's return to power and is widely expected to take over the leadership from the 92-year-old. In a wide-ranging interview, TRT World's Natalie Poyhonen asked the former finance and deputy prime minister how he would expand the Malaysian economy and deal with the 1-MDB scandal. Anwar stressed the importance of having an independent judiciary in dealing with the matter.
July 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?