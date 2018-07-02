BizTech Share

Turkish lira posts gains on Monday after Presidential elections | Money Talks

With the election results in, the focus is back on the challenges facing Turkey's economy. The Turkish lira has weakened by 17% against the US dollar so far this year, inflation remains in double digits and the external deficit is rising. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for lower interest rates. But what else does his government need to do stabilise the economy? Mobin Nasir reports. We speak to Taha Arvas, financial columnist at the Daily Sabah for more.