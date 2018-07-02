World Share

NewsFeed: Andrea Manuel Lopez Obrador is Mexico’s new president

Watch NewsFeed to get the top trending stories. On July 2nd, 2018 - Mexico’s new president is Andrea Manuel Lopez Obrador. We’ll tell you what you need to know about him. - LeBron James joins Los Angeles Lakers with a huge contract - The search is still on for a missing youth fooball team and their coach in Thailand - New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveils plan to give NZD 60 a week every family with a baby for the first year of the baby’s life #Newsfeed #Mexico #AndreaManuelLopezObrador