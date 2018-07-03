POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trump’s supreme choice | Left wing landslide in Mexico | Sudan’s historic peace deal crumbles
A vacancy opens up as Justice Anthony Kennedy announces his retirement. How will Trump's new appointee reshape American life? Also a left wing landslide in Mexico, as the country elects a new President. Can Lopez Obrador end corruption and save the economy? And South Sudan's historic peace deal crumbles within hours. Who's to blame, and can it still be salvaged?
July 3, 2018
