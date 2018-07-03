POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thailand Cave Rescue: Rescuers plan best way to free trapped team
01:52
World
Thailand Cave Rescue: Rescuers plan best way to free trapped team
In Thailand where rescue crews are trying to work out how to free 12 boys and their football coach from a cave, after finding them alive. Divers reached the group on Monday. They had become trapped by rising floodwaters more than a week ago. But with the wet season in full force, and thick muddy water impeding access to the cave, the army says the boys may have to remain where they are for several months - unless they learn to dive. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
July 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?