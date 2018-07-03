World Share

After the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy, who’s going to be Trump’s next nominee?

Justice Anthony Kennedy was considered one of the most important members of the Supreme Court because he was a swing vote on a number of contentious issues, including abortion rights and legalizing gay marriage. Despite being nominated by a Republican president, on certain issues anything but conservative. So how will the President Trump’s new pick for the Supreme Court change America? Christine Pirovolakis reports