World Share

Can the new Mexican president Lopez Obrador tackle corruption in Mexico?

Lopez Obrador, a former mayor known as AMLO has pledged to tackle violence, wipe out corruption and improve the country's economy. But it won't be easy. Despite being the second largest economy in Latin America, more than 40 per cent live in poverty and crime is at an all-time high. So can AMLO deliver on his promises? Guests: Federico Lamont Journalist El Sol de Mexico newspaper Luis Gomez Romero Senior Lecturer in human rights, constitutional law and legal theory University of Wollongong.