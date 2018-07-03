POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sicario returns | Cinema | Showcase
07:00
Culture
Sicario returns | Cinema | Showcase
When it comes to crime cinema, each decade produces at least one classic that moviegoers end up raving about for years. For the 2010s, it was Sicario. Starring a morally conscious Emily Blunt and a morally ambiguous Benicio del Toro, the film served as a dramatic expose into the underbelly of the war on drugs. Fans who waited three years for the film's sequel, are already calling it a worthy successor to the original. To find out if "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" can match the intensity of the original and more, Showcase is joined from London by Bethany Minelle, the entertainment reporter for Sky News.
July 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?