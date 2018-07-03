POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Sudan peace deal crumbles, will the civil war end in the near future?
The latest peace deal between South Sudan's government and rebels was violated hours after its signing. President Salva Kiir and his rival Reik Machar signed the deal in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday. It was aimed at bringing an end to a four-and-a-half-year civil war that’s already killed tens of thousands and left millions of people homeless. Guests: Ateny Wek Ateny South Sudan's presidential spokesman Goi Jooyul Yol Member of the opposition and part of South Sudan's Peace Negotiation Team Luka Kuol Professor at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies US National Defense University
July 3, 2018
