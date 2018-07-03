POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong: Is ‘one country, two systems’ under threat?
03:06
World
Hong Kong: Is ‘one country, two systems’ under threat?
It's been 21 years since Hong Kong was handed back to the Chinese. The former British colony enjoys more political freedom than the mainland, but as China's economic influence grows there are concerns those liberties are being eroded. Is the super power tightening its grip? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?