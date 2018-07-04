POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bolivia's Neo-Andean architecture | Architecture | Showcase
04:09
Culture
Bolivia's Neo-Andean architecture | Architecture | Showcase
Bolivia's youngest city El Alto has given birth to a new trend in the world of architecture and made its lead architect a household name. But Freddy Mamani didn't create his designs entirely from scratch. Instead, he delved deep into history to find a style El Alto's indigenous population could take pride in. And it turns out that Neo-Andean architecture, as it's now called, is more than just a reflection of a semi-nomadic past.
July 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?