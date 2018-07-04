POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After the fall of Daraa in Syria, what’s next for the Syrian opposition?
20:41
World
After the fall of Daraa in Syria, what’s next for the Syrian opposition?
A two-week military offensive, and a string of Russia-brokered deals have allowed the Syrian regime to take over most of the province. Now on the back foot, opposition forces are deeply divided over whether to accept a peace deal. Guests: Yahya al Aridi Spokesman Syrian Negotiation Commission Osama Abo Zayd Former spokesman Free Syrian Army Kevork Almassian Founder Syriana Analysis Danny Makki Syrian analyst
July 4, 2018
