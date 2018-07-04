World Share

Is China eroding Hong Kong's autonomy?

It's been 21 years since Hong Kong was handed back to the Chinese. The former British colony enjoys more political freedom than the mainland, but as China's economic influence grows there are concerns those liberties are being eroded. Is the super power tightening its grip? Joining us at the Roundtable is Winnie King, China policy and economy analyst at the University of Bristol; Yu Jie, Head of China Foresight at the London School of Economics; Kerry Brown from the Asia-Pacific programme at Chatham House; and Clement Ngu, who's from Hong Kong and is currently doing a Masters in Democracy at University College London.