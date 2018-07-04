POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thailand Cave Rescue: Authorities release new video of trapped group
In Thailand where the 12 young members of the Wild boars soccer team and their coach are getting crash courses in swimming and diving. Experts say divers have required at least three hours to reach the boys, who are located about four kilometers from the entrance of the cave. Rescue rehearsals are also being staged to test the emergency personnel hoping to get the group out safely. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
July 4, 2018
