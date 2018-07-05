BizTech Share

Turkish lira falls more than 1% against US dollar | Money Talks

The Turkish lira has been dealt a fresh blow. It fell more than 1% against the US dollar on Tuesday after data showed the inflation rate hit a 14-year high in June. We speak to Taha Arvas, financial columnist at the Daily Sabah newspaper. He says rising global energy prices are the main reason behind Turkey's soaring inflation rate. And that Turkey's central bank has no choice but to increase rates again.