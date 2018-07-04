World Share

Aquaculture: Do the costs outweigh the benefits?

As the world’s population grows, so does the pressure on our fish stocks. Pretty much half of the sea food we consume today comes from aquafarms. But at what price? Joining us at the Roundtable is Craig Burton, Regional Manager at the UK Sea Fish Industry Authority; Phil Brooke, from Compassion in World Farming; and George Hide, who teaches in the Fisheries, Aquaculture and Marine Studies department at Sparsholt College. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.