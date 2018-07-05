POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK Poisoning: Police say couple poisoned with nerve agent
02:12
World
UK Poisoning: Police say couple poisoned with nerve agent
British authorities are investigating whether a couple who are critically ill in hospital were poisoned by the same batch of a nerve agent used on a former Russian spy and his daughter. Police have confirmed the couple have come into contact with novichok, the substance the British government says was used in the assasination attempt on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. With both incidents happening not far from each other, police are looking into the possibility whoever may have first prepared the agent could have dumped some of it in a public area. Ben Tornquist has the latest.
July 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?