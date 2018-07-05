POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should the foreign fighters from Daesh be allowed to return home?
Should the foreign fighters from Daesh be allowed to return home?
Canada’s government has suggested that former Daesh fighters should be reintegrated into society, while the UK is revoking the citizenship of anyone who fought for the terrorist group. So is it safe for fighters to return home? Or do they pose too much of a risk? Guests: Phil Gurksi Former senior strategic analyst Canadian Security Intelligence Service Amarnath Amarasingam Senior research fellow Institute for Strategic Dialogue
July 5, 2018
