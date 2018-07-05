Angela's Ashes

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany’s chancellor, and the world’s most powerful woman Angela Merkel is in trouble, facing pressure at home and abroad - could she just call it a day and quit? How will she handle the unruly boys from Italy, Austria and Hungary? And what does Germany’s quick exit from the world cup mean to the German people? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus we had Max Albrecht, a political commentator from Munich; Rory Broomfield, a Brexiteer who works for a Commonwealth investment fund and Bill Ravotti founder of the V4 report.
July 5, 2018
