July 6, 2018
01:29
01:29
More Videos
The War in Yemen: Misery continues for families escaping Hudaida
Hundreds of families have fled Yemen's port city of Hudaida for the capital, Sanaa. Government forces - backed by a Saudi-led coalition - have resumed attacks on Houthi rebel positions near the port. There had been a brief lull in fighting over the weekend, but those who have managed to escape the fighting say life in the camps in Sanaa is little better, as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
More Videos