Nina Simone | Music | Showcase

She was a singer, pianist, songwriter, and an activist in the Civil Rights Movement. When she died in 2003 at the age of 70, Nina Simone left behind a back catalogue of more than 60 albums. Yet, during her lifetime, many believed she never received the accolades her celebrated voice warranted. Fifteen years after her death, and she's been inducted in the Rock'n Roll Hall of Fame, her life and career reimagined on the big screen, and it was just announced that her childhood home will be transformed into a museum. And Nina Simone wasn't just an exquisite singer and performer, but also a doctor of humanities at Malcolm X University. To speak more about this critically acclaimed star, Showcase is joined by Tammy Kernodle. She is a professor of musicology at Miami University in Ohio.