POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What’s causing India’s water crisis?
17:54
World
What’s causing India’s water crisis?
By 2030, nearly 40 percent of India's population won't have any drinking water at all. That's according to a new report by a government think tank, with bleak predictions for the next few decades. So, is this down to just environmental factors? Or could this be a case of government mismanagement? Arun Kumar Gupta Spokesman, BJP Sanjiv Bhatia Director Center for Environmental and Economic Policy Amit Kapoor President and CEO of the India Council on Competitiveness
July 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?