Where will Turkey-EU relations head in Erdogan's executive presidency?
11:43
World
Where will Turkey-EU relations head in Erdogan's executive presidency?
For the past two years, Turkey and the Eropean Union have seen relations worsen across a number of channels. But one major sticking point, and that is: the EU's promises to help shoulder the cost of millions of Syrian refugees in Turkey, has seen some progress. Guests: Oguz Demir, Associate Professor of Economics Istanbul Ticaret University Achilles Skordas Professor of International Law University of Bristol
July 7, 2018
