UK attracts Europe's most valuable startups | Money Talks

Unicorns. They don't really exist, except in the rarified world of tech startups. Achieving unicorn status - technically speaking, a privately-held company worth more than a billion dollars - is the dream of many an entrepreneur. And now unicorns are becoming easier to spot in the UK. It's home to 13 of Europe's 34 such companies. But as Shaun Hassett reports, Brexit could soon make them harder to find. Guy Shone, CEO of research firm Explain the Market, joins us from Paris.