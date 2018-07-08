POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
West End theatres fight EU rules on lighting | Money Talks
02:19
BizTech
West End theatres fight EU rules on lighting | Money Talks
When the UK voted in 2016 to leave the EU, one of the main reasons was excessive regulation from Brussels. Leave campaigners pointed to thousands of pages of what they consider ridiculous rules that covered everything from working hours to renewable energy. But now even the UK's famous theatre industry says it's being strangled by European red tape. Shaun Hassett shines a light on their troubles.
July 8, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?