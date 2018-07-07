Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak charged with corruption | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak charged with corruption

It has been a dramatic fall from grace for Najib Razak, as he became the first former prime minister of Malaysia to appear in front of a judge. The scandal-ridden politician was arrested on July 3, 2018 over corruption allegations connected to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal. Caitlin McGee reports with analysis from Clare Rewcastle, the founder and publisher of investigative blog The Sarawak Report.