Pakistan Politics: Sharif to appeal guilty verdict in graft case
A court in Pakistan has found ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, guilty of corruption. The judgment was handed down in absentia - because Sharif is currently in the UK with his sick wife. He says he will return to Pakistan to appeal the judgment. The verdict is likely to have repercussions for Sharif's party, which is gearing up for the July 25 general elections. Kamran Yousaf has this report.
July 7, 2018
