Korea Talks: Pyongyang calls talks with Pompeo "regrettable"
01:40
World
Korea Talks: Pyongyang calls talks with Pompeo "regrettable"
On June the 12th, when Donald Trump shook hands with a man who leads one of world's most brutal dictatorshipships, the sceptics were outnumbered by those who believed the US President was being realistic in confronting the threat of nuclear war. Less than a month later, the US and North Korea are unable to agree on how to move forward, with Pyongyang accusing the US of betrayal. Arabella Munro reports.
July 8, 2018
