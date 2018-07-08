World Share

Bosnia Refugees: Hundreds stranded on border with Crotia

Aid agencies are calling for urgent action to manage the growing number of refugees in Bosnia-Herzegovina. People are now moving through Bosnia to avoid tightened border security on the route that goes through Serbia and leads to Germany. Hundreds are now stranded on the border with Croatia as they try to eventually reach the EU. Caitlin McGee travelled to one makeshift camp to see what conditions were like.