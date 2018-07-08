POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thailand Cave Rescue: First four boys recovered from cave complex
02:11
World
Thailand Cave Rescue: First four boys recovered from cave complex
The rescue operation the world has been watching for the past two weeks is underway. So far, four boys have been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand. Authorities in Chiang Rai province began the dangerous mission to bring out the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning. The operation is now on hold as rescuers regroup. John Joe Regan reports. #ThailandCaveRescue #Thailand
July 8, 2018
