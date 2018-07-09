POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Growing fears over family separations
02:29
World
The Trump Presidency: Growing fears over family separations
In the US, the issue of the separation of the families of illegal immigrants continues to be highly controversial. A judge in San Diego has ordered that all children under five years old must be reunited with their parents by the end of Tuesday and older ones within two weeks after that. However, there are still conflicting accounts of how many children are involved and fears that some may never see their families again. From San Diego, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
July 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?