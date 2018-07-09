World Share

Is India failing its women?

Violence against women in India has made national and international headlines. A recent poll ranked it the worst country to be a woman ahead of Syria, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia. But India's Ministry of Women and Child Development says the poll is biased and detracts from the real improvements seen in recent years. So what are conditions like for women in the world's largest democracy? Joining us at the Roundtable is Vidhi Doshi, the Washington Post's India Correspondent; Asmita Basu, Amnesty International's India Programme Director; Prabha Kotiswaran, from Kings College London and Adrija Dey, from the South Asia Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies.