Guitar makers of Madrid | Music | Showcase

Not far from the National Theatre of Madrid sits a workshop whose name is synonymous with the country's rich musical culture. Inside the doors of the modest Conde workshop, each instrument is crafted with a kind of precision rarely seen these days. Since 1915, the Condes have been making guitars here sparing no amount of time or detail, which is why they've ended up in the hands of greats like Paco de Lucia, Leonard Cohen and Bob Dylan.