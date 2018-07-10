POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has Malaysia’s Mahathir been successful in tackling corruption or is he settling a political score?
15:28
World
Has Malaysia’s Mahathir been successful in tackling corruption or is he settling a political score?
Allegations of corruption have been hanging over the head of Najib Razak for quite some time, but the former Malaysian leader has always denied any wrongdoing and says the new government led by his mentor-turned-foe, Mahathir Mohamad is out for political revenge. Guests: Oh Ei Sun Najib Razak's former political secretary Charles Santiago Member of Parliament Democratic Action Party Mohamed Nawab Mohamed Osman Co-ordinator of the Malaysia Programme S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies
July 10, 2018
