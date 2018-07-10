BizTech Share

Bangladesh garment industry accounts for 80% of exports | Money Talks

It has been five years since the Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh collapsed, killing more than 1100 people. Since then safety measures have been improved, and today the garment industry accounts for 80% of the country's exports. For this, the first of our special reports from Bangladesh, Shamim Chowdhury went to Savar near the capital Dhaka and met some of these workers, whose wages are among the world's lowest.