Prime Minister Theresa May loses two pro-Brexit ministers | Money Talks

It seems to be one step forward, two steps back for British Prime Minister Theresa May. Just two days after her cabinet ministers backed her new Brexit strategy, her foreign secretary and lead negotiator have called it quits. Laila Humairah reports. For more analysis we speak to Vicky Pryce, chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, and TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.