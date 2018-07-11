POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Who planned an attack on exiled Iranian opposition groups in Paris?
19:56
World
Who planned an attack on exiled Iranian opposition groups in Paris?
The People’s Mujahedeen of Iran or the MEK hosted their annual conference in Paris this month. Thousands were in attendance including some close to the Trump administration. But the gathering was the target of a foiled bomb plot. The MEK says the Iranian government was responsible, but Tehran considers them a terrorist group and says it was sinister false flag operations. So who was responsible? Guests: Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian Affairs analyst Struan Stevenson Former member of the European parliament Borzou Daragahi Journalist
July 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?