World Share

South Sudan: Is peace possible?

South Sudan’s seven years of independence has been overshadowed by the latest setback to peace talks, trying to end the country’s civil war. The violence has killed tens of thousands of people and devastated the economy. Can Africa’s youngest nation ever find permanent peace? Joining us at the Roundtable is Matthew LeRiche, Director of the Global Leadership Centre at Ohio University; Peter Biar Ajak, Senior Adviser on the South Sudan team at the International Growth Centre; Aid worker Peter Moszynski and Ahmed Adam, a Sudanese lawyer, scholar and human rights activist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.