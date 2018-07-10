What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

US-EU Relations: Trump says NATO countries are paying too little

Leaders of NATO are preparing for their annual summit in Brussels. Once again Donald Trump is expected to raise the question of member states' financial contributions. He's unhappy that some countries are still not meeting the goal of spending 2% of their GDP on defence, and has raised questions about America's continued commitment to the military alliance. Simon McGregor-Wood looks ahead.